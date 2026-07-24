Maud Wagner, the original tattooed lady of Kansas

Maud Wagner, one of the country’s first known female commercial tattoo artists, was born in Emporia, Kansas. She joined a sideshow act with her sister until a fateful meeting pushed her to pursue carnival stardom, inked from head to toe.

Memorabilia from Wagner's career makes up a large body of this country’s early tattoo artifacts. From A People's History of Kansas City, KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.