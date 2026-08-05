Missouri and Kansas races are set for November, while amendments get mixed reviews

Missouri residents overwhelmingly voted against proposals to eliminate the income tax and change how citizens can change the Missouri constitution. Meanwhile, Kansans elected Reverend Adam Hamilton as the Democratic opponent to U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall and Democrat Cindy Holscher and Republican Ty Masterson will face each other in the race for Kansas governor.

KCUR's Brian Ellison breaks it all down with news director Madeline Fox.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love, Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Luke X. Martin.