A high-stakes fight over Missouri anti-redistricting campaign

Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins rejected a citizen referendum that would have given voters the chance to overturn the new Republican-drawn congressional map. Hoskins said the measure was unconstitutional, but the group People Not Politicians said he's being "obstructionist."

A petition championed by the group People Not Politicians appears to have gathered more than enough signatures to put the map up to a statewide vote. But Hoskins says the referendum itself is unconstitutional, so the signature count is moot. Brian Ellison spoke to both People Not Politicians Executive Director Richard von Glahn and Hoskins on KCUR's Up to Date.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.