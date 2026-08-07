Drive-in theaters are new again in Kansas

Drive-in theaters have shown movies under the stars for generations, and many Kansas filmgoers still see value for these nostalgic experiences in a changing movie landscape. Plus: There’s a chance the wheat in your spaghetti could be grown in western Kansas in the next few years.

In the 1950s, drive-in screens towered over the Kansas prairie. But challenges like shifting viewing habits have caused their numbers to dwindle. The theaters face an uncertain future, but owners aren't ready to roll the credits on drive-ins just yet. Roger Nomer of the Kansas News Service reports.

Kansas is known for its wheat used to make bread, tortillas or cereal. But that wheat is not making farmers much money these days. Now, there’s a new type of wheat with a potential new market: making pasta. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service and editor Stephen Koranda discuss a new wheat innovation that could be coming to the pasta in your grocery store.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.