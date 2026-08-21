A Kansas City museum uncovers the names of enslaved people

For decades, the names of thousands of local enslaved people lay hidden in deeds, wills, probate records and bills of sale. A recent discovery is shedding new light on Missouri's history of slavery.

A surprising discovery in an old property record is helping uncover the names of enslaved people who lived in Jackson County. KCUR’s Julie Denesha reports on a new database that makes those old records easier to search and understand.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.