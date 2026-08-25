A yellow songbird is making Kansas its home

Birdwatchers in Kansas might notice tiny, yellow birds in their backyards, a songbird that only recently started breeding in Kansas. Also: Midwest prairies are turning into woodland. Ranchers are trying to stop this change, but it’s an uphill battle.

There’s new research tracking bright yellow warblers — a palm-sized bird that started breeding in southeast Kansas. Researchers are studying the birds’ migratory habits. Rachel Schnelle with the Kansas News Service reports.

On the Great Plains, prairies are turning into woods and shrubs. Some ranchers are testing out totally new approaches to the problem: calling on goats for help. Harvest Public Media’s Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.