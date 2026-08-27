Immigrants are holding up the Kansas dairy industry

There’s a chance your next bowl of cereal or protein shake will include milk that came from Kansas. Dairy production in the state has quadrupled over the last couple decades, and that growth rests on the shoulders of immigrant workers in rural Kansas.

Kansas has one of the fastest growing dairy industries in the country. The state has added on almost 50,000 milk cows to its herd in just the last year. All that growth requires immigrant labor to keep up with demand. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service takes us inside the growing dairy industry.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.