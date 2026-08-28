This Kansas City shop will preserve your pet's skeleton

Saying goodbye to a pet can be really hard. But one business in Kansas City is offering a unique way to preserve their memory: preserving and articulating their skeleton. Plus: As more people pick up pickleball to stay fit, emergency room visits related to the sport have nearly quadrupled.

At Oracle Natural Science in Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District, taxidermy and skeleton preservation can help pet owners grieve and remember their beloved animals. KCUR’s Seth Jahraus reports.

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, and is one of the fastest-growing recreational sports in the country. But as more people take up the sport, injuries are also becoming more common. Najifa Farhat reports on what’s behind the rise in injuries and what players can do to stay safe while staying active.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.