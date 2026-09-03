KCKPS gender identity policies under fire by Trump administration

The U.S. Department of Justice has followed through on its threat to sue Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools based on a dispute over the district’s transgender policies.

On Up To Date, KCUR's education reporter Jodi Fortino told Steve Kraske the district says it is in full compliance with federal law and will defend itself in court.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.