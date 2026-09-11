The Monarch highway loses speed

A decade ago, a federal task force laid out a plan to help monarch butterflies along their journey by returning roadsides to native habitat, particularly Interstate-35 in Missouri and Kansas. Plus: some Midwest farms are growing something you might find in your own backyard. Hear about the push to popularize the serviceberry.

One of the world’s great migrations has begun. The eastern monarch butterfly is flying south, through the central U.S., to overwinter in Mexico. A decade ago, a federal task force laid out a plan to help monarchs along their journey by returning roadsides to native habitat. Harvest Public Media’s Rachel Cramer explores what happened to the “Monarch Highway.”

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.