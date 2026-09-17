Kansans turn to 'loan closets' for expensive medical equipment

As medical costs rise, Kansans are turning to organizations called Medical Loan Closets that lend out donated items like wheelchairs and walkers for little or no cost. These medical loan closets are helping people maintain their independence, especially for aging residents.

Some Kansans are finding that even with insurance, medical equipment can be hard to afford. Organizations called Medical Loan Closets can help. Think of a lending library, but instead of books, there are wheelchairs, walkers and much more. Roger Nomer of the Kansas News Service reports.

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