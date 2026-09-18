Layoffs at the Kansas City Star will hurt local communities

McClatchy, one of the biggest newspaper companies in the country, laid off dozens of journalists last week, including several in Kansas City. These decisions not only affect the news you see, but also the way that local government functions.

Joy Jenkins, a professor at the University of Missouri School of Journalism, says that a recent Northwestern University study found that three-quarters of newsroom jobs have disappeared since 2005. Jenkins tells KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin why that doesn’t bode well for the communities that these newsrooms cover.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.