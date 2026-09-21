Kansas City school districts have tough budget choices to make

Public school funding continues to fall across the U.S., with Missouri facing its own tight budget. Schools are facing tough decisions like collecting more in taxes, reducing staff members and programs, closing buildings — or all of the above.

Lower tax revenue, rising inflation and the end of COVID-19 funding are a few reasons that public schools are seeing smaller budgets, leading many districts to close school buildings or collect more taxes. Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KCUR education reporter Jodi Fortino, who explains how these changes could affect the student experience in Kansas and Missouri.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.