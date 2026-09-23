The latest in the legal back-and-forth over Missouri redistricting

A federal appeals court has again sided with Missouri Republicans, ruling the state must use the GOP-leaning congressional map passed by lawmakers last year. Plus: how new limits on federal student loans are impacting future physicians in Kansas.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with senior news analyst Brian Ellison about the latest redistricting ruling and the Missouri Democratic Party's next move on Up To Date.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.