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Kansas City Today

How one Kansas City woman escaped an abusive relationship

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published September 24, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Violent crime is going down in Kansas City, but cases of domestic violence are rising. Domestic violence often happens behind closed doors, and in some cases abuse begins subtly and progressively gets more intense. We'll hear from a survivor about what it took for her to leave the relationship, and how she found help.

Abuse survivor Carrah Jones and Billie Orr, managing attorney of Legal Aid of Western Missouri, spoke to KCUR's Steve Kraske about the steps to get out of a volatile domestic situation and what resources are available to help.

If you or someone you know is dealing with an abusive relationship, call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

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Kansas City Today domesticdomestic violenceviolence
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
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