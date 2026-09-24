How one Kansas City woman escaped an abusive relationship

Violent crime is going down in Kansas City, but cases of domestic violence are rising. Domestic violence often happens behind closed doors, and in some cases abuse begins subtly and progressively gets more intense. We'll hear from a survivor about what it took for her to leave the relationship, and how she found help.

Abuse survivor Carrah Jones and Billie Orr, managing attorney of Legal Aid of Western Missouri, spoke to KCUR's Steve Kraske about the steps to get out of a volatile domestic situation and what resources are available to help.

If you or someone you know is dealing with an abusive relationship, call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Emily Younker.