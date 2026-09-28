Missourians will vote again on abortion in November

If approved by voters on Nov. 3, Missouri Amendment 3 would repeal abortion rights guaranteed in the state Constitution. It also would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth — something that's already prohibited by state law.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Anna Spoerre, reproductive health reporter for The Missouri Independent, on Up To Date about Amendment 3.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.