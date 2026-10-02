8,000 games for Royals broadcaster Denny Matthews

The Kansas City Royals celebrated Denny Matthews’ 8,000th game behind the mic during last week’s matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. An inductee into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Matthews has been "the voice of the Royals" since the team first began 57 years ago.

Nearly 20 years and thousands of games later, Matthews is continuing on to his 59th season. Steve Kraske spoke with Matthews about his time inside the broadcast booth of Kauffman Stadium.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.