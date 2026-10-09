Most Kansas City medical bill lawsuits come from 2 hospitals

Two Kansas City area hospitals have been suing patients over unpaid medical bills. We’ll hear why medical debt is becoming a bigger part of many people’s lives.

Nomin Ujiyideen spoke with healthcare reporter Suzanne King, of the nonprofit news outlet The Beacon. King recently publish two stories about local hospitals suing patients over medical debt, and the impact this can have on patients' lives.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.