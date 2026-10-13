Cookiegate: Roger Marshall's campaign pays off bakery bill

A Kansas bakery's Facebook post about an unpaid bill from 2020 went viral — because the delinquent customer was Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall. After the $678 bill ended up making national news, the Marshall campaign settled its debt, with interest.

The owner of a south-central Kansas bakery did not expect a Facebook post she made last week to go viral and end up featured on the New York Times homepage. Holly Thomas, the owner of Holly’s Sweet Treats on Main Street in Hutchinson, said the campaign for Marshall failed to pay her for cookies and baked goods made for a campaign party. Kansas Public Radio’s Matthew Algeo spoke with Thomas.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.