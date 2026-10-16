Kansas City used flawed math for its Royals stadium financing

The Kansas City Council passed a financing package that moved the Royals’ stadium development forward in a big way. The deal will tap 30 years of tax growth to repay the costs of construction, to the tune of $1.4 billion. Economists say it's deeply flawed.

KCUR reporter Celisa Calacal outlined how Kansas City plans to finance the new Royals ballpark, and what the experts say, on Up To Date with Steve Kraske.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.