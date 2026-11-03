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Kansas City Today

It's Election Day! These are the races you don't want to miss

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Adelyn Mui
Published November 3, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Voters in Missouri and Kansas are deciding some critical races and ballot measures today: constitutional amendments on abortion access, a tight U.S. Senate contest, a governor's race and more. But lower on the ballot is something just as important: judge retention elections. We'll break down how the judicial retention process works in both states and what voters should know before heading to the polls.

Unlike other elected officials, many judges in Missouri and Kansas are appointed through nonpartisan selection processes and later face voters in retention elections. Recent efforts to change how judges are selected have sparked debates over the role of politics in the courts. On Up To Date, KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with reporters Savannah Hawley-Bates and Grace Hills about judge retention for both Missouri and Kansas.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today judgescourtsMissouri elections 2026Kansas elections 2026voting
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Adelyn Mui
Adelyn Mui is the 2026-2027 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at amui@kcur.org.
See stories by Adelyn Mui
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