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Kansas City Today

KU won't say how much it's paying student-athletes

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Adelyn Mui
Published November 11, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

The University of Kansas is refusing to answer questions over how much it pays student-athletes and where that $20.5 million comes from, even though salaries are public for every other university employee. That's raising concerns over transparency and financial priorities.

A federal settlement now allows Division I colleges to pay athletes directly, but the University of Kansas says those salaries are protected by federal student privacy laws and trade secret protections. At KU, growing athletics expenses and ongoing budget challenges have prompted concerns among students and faculty. KCUR's Steve Kraske speaks with reporter Sam Zeff about what this means for the university.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today college sportsUniversity of KansasfinancesschoolsmoneyKU Athletics
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Adelyn Mui
Adelyn Mui is the 2026-2027 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at amui@kcur.org.
See stories by Adelyn Mui
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