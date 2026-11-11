KU won't say how much it's paying student-athletes

The University of Kansas is refusing to answer questions over how much it pays student-athletes and where that $20.5 million comes from, even though salaries are public for every other university employee. That's raising concerns over transparency and financial priorities.

A federal settlement now allows Division I colleges to pay athletes directly, but the University of Kansas says those salaries are protected by federal student privacy laws and trade secret protections. At KU, growing athletics expenses and ongoing budget challenges have prompted concerns among students and faculty. KCUR's Steve Kraske speaks with reporter Sam Zeff about what this means for the university.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.