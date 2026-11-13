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Kansas City Today

Watching movies and waging battle at the cemetery

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published November 13, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Watching movies at night in a cemetery full of gravestones and mausoleums isn’t for everyone, but these film lovers in Kansas City say "it's a good creepy." Plus: A new book reveals the long history behind a Native American tribe’s fight to save a sacred burial ground in Kansas City, Kansas.

One Kansas City movie night is giving viewers a chance to watch classic films outside, surrounded by beautiful landscaping and historic gravestones. KCUR’s Julie Denesha visits a fall film series in Elmwood Cemetery.

A new book chronicles a battle over the Wyandot burial grounds in Kansas City, Kansas, that has fascinated people for more than 100 years. Author Tai Edwards, director of the Kansas Studies Institute at Johnson County Community College, spoke with Kansas City Public Library’s Anne Kniggendorf about Lyda Conley — who built a shack with her sisters above their parents' graves.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios. It was edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Emily Younker and Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Elmwood CemeteryMovies & filmFilmcommunityNative AmericansKansas City History
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
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