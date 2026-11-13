Watching movies and waging battle at the cemetery

Watching movies at night in a cemetery full of gravestones and mausoleums isn’t for everyone, but these film lovers in Kansas City say "it's a good creepy." Plus: A new book reveals the long history behind a Native American tribe’s fight to save a sacred burial ground in Kansas City, Kansas.

One Kansas City movie night is giving viewers a chance to watch classic films outside, surrounded by beautiful landscaping and historic gravestones. KCUR’s Julie Denesha visits a fall film series in Elmwood Cemetery.

A new book chronicles a battle over the Wyandot burial grounds in Kansas City, Kansas, that has fascinated people for more than 100 years. Author Tai Edwards, director of the Kansas Studies Institute at Johnson County Community College, spoke with Kansas City Public Library’s Anne Kniggendorf about Lyda Conley — who built a shack with her sisters above their parents' graves.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios. It was edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Emily Younker and Madeline Fox.