When Democrat Cindy Holscher takes over the Kansas governor's office, Republicans will maintain control of the Legislature, but they'll no longer have enough seats to override her vetoes on their own. How will that affect state politics?

Kansas lawmakers will face a new political landscape in January, with a Democratic governor and a Republican-controlled House that has lost its supermajority. The Kansas News Service's Zach Boblitt reports on what the shift could mean for cooperation in the Statehouse.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.