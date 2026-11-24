The Kansas City Current are NWSL champions after a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit. Local fans reflect on the historic win and what it means for women's soccer in Kansas City.

From Vanessa DiBernardo's stunning corner-kick goal to a nail-biting finish, the Current gave fans plenty to celebrate over the weekend. Three longtime supporters spoke with KCUR's Brian Ellison to share their reactions to the championship game, the team's journey to the title and the growing excitement surrounding women's soccer in Kansas City.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.