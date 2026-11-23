Around 1,000 supporters crammed around the jumbotron at Current Landing for Saturday night’s NWSL Championship game , where the Kansas City Current won their very first title, 2-1, over the Washington Spirit.

The events space just outside of CPKC Stadium was filled by fans donning all the teal garb they could get their hands on. Conducting the chants was Surface Tension , the drumline that keeps supporters on beat during Current games, with founder Carrie Epperson at the helm.

Epperson had made the journey out to Washington, D.C. the last time the Current played a championship at Audi Field. While Surface Tension could be seen on screen during Saturday’s match, Epperson couldn’t make it herself —so she brought the energy on their home turf.

“I can't imagine watching a soccer game without hitting on something,” Epperson told KCUR’s Up To Date. “So rather than anything on the people next to me, it's probably better to put a drum in my hands.”

Superfan Matt Staub watched the game from just a few blocks over.

“I was at a very packed brewery in the River Market, which I went to because the other brewery was so packed I couldn't get in,” Staub said. “That's a good problem.”

Staub is a season ticket holder (he arrived for his conversation at KCUR’s studios with a binder of stat sheets for the Current) and helped break down the astonishing first goal from Vanessa DiBernardo. The feat is known as an Olimpico , where a player must curl the ball into the back of the net all the way from a corner kick.

“Which is exceedingly rare and impressive,” Staub said.

The goal made DiBernardo, at 34 years old, the oldest player in NWSL history to score in a championship. She went on maternity leave after giving birth to her daughter back in January, before returning mid-season in July — and being named the championship game’s most valuable player.

Current fans have their own name for her: “Definitely Mom-VP,” Epperson said.

Anna Neumann / KCUR A fan watches the NWSL Champtionship at the Current with a "Believe" sign, a reference to the popular soccer TV show "Ted Lasso," which included scene's at the Curren't CPKC Stadium.

Cherie Gallagher came into soccer fandom alongside the creation of the Current in 2022. She founded the KC Current Supporters Facebook group, which now boasts more than 11,000 members. She stopped at several different sports bars in town Saturday before ending the night at Current Landing.

“I don't think that women's sports in general gets as much attention as it needs. But in Kansas City, it's definitely building and growing,” she said. “The more that the team is winning, it's a lot easier to get more people on board.”

Going into the final 10 minutes of the game, tensions were high, as the Current appeared to be on the back foot. After an exchange of stoppage-time goals, leaving the Current with a narrow 2-1 lead, the game’s end couldn’t come soon enough.

“You never know exactly when that whistle is going to come, and you're in the 10th and 11th minute of stoppage time,” Staub said. “We couldn't actually hear it because it was so loud in there. So you saw the players celebrate, and then you knew it was OK to celebrate as well.”

Unable to sit for the tense final minutes, Current Landing exploded with hundreds of attendees jumping for joy.

“It was really special. I think that people were so excited to see another championship coming back home to Kansas City,” Gallagher said.

The team is holding celebrations in Kansas City this Tuesday, Nov. 24 . A parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Berkley Riverfront Park and will make its way down Current Way before finishing at CPKC Stadium. Organizers are encouraging fans to arrive between 9-10:30 a.m. for the parade.

A ceremony will be held at the stadium before a live concert featuring The Chainsmokers, which begins at around 12:45 p.m. Fans must register for the stadium festivities ahead of time at the team’s website .

Each of the superfans plan on attending the celebrations, despite some possible conflicts.

“There will be a lot of excuses going out of the inbox,” Staub said.