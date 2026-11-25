As Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s term comes to an end, activists are pushing for her to grant clemency to a woman who killed her alleged rapist. Plus: The farmers who produce your Thanksgiving meals have had a tough years — with high costs for labor, diesel, fertilizer and farm equipment, on top of navigating severe weather.

Clemency supporters say the abuse Sarah Gonzales-McLinn faced from the man she murdered should be taken into account. Opponents say the crime was too brutal for clemency. Kansas News Service's Grace Hills reports on the renewed push for clemency.

Many of our favorite Thanksgiving staples are grown in the Midwest and Great Plains. Potatoes, cranberries, pumpkins and turkeys are all produced in the heartland. But severe weather and high costs have impacted the people who provide our holiday meals. Harvest Public Media’s Abigail Bottar reports on what farmers have been facing.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.