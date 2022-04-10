© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
real_humans_podcast_art.jpg
Real Humans By Gina Kaufmann

Why Vi Tran stopped trying to prove himself

Published April 10, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
real_humans_podcast_art.jpg

Even at the height of his professional success as an actor, playwright and venue owner, Vi Tran struggled to pause long enough to enjoy his achievements. Since the pandemic hit, he's grown clearer about what it takes to live well as an artist — and he's started to demand it.

Real Humans By Gina Kaufmann is written and hosted by Gina Kaufmann. The podcast is produced by Gina Kaufmann and Mackenzie Martin, with help from Trevor Grandin. The column is edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

Tags

Real Humans By Gina Kaufmann podcastsrefugeestheater
Gina Kaufmann
People don't make cameos in news stories; the human story is the story, with characters affected by news events, not defined by them. As a columnist and podcaster, I want to acknowledge what it feels like to live through this time in Kansas City, one vantage point at a time. Together, these weekly vignettes form a collage of daily life in Kansas City as it changes in some ways, and stubbornly resists change in others. You can follow me on Twitter @GinaKCUR or email me at gina@kcur.org.
See stories by Gina Kaufmann
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is an intern for KCUR's Up To Date.
See stories by Trevor Grandin