Real Humans By Gina Kaufmann

'We're just your neighbors'

Published April 17, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas Citians stirred by horrific scenes from Ukraine are reaching out to Sofia Khan with offers to help refugees who might move here. But Khan is still trying to meet the needs of immigrants from Afghanistan, who began arriving here by the hundreds in October — without the same outpouring of support.

Real Humans By Gina Kaufmann is written and hosted by Gina Kaufmann. The podcast is produced by Gina Kaufmann and Mackenzie Martin, with help from Trevor Grandin. The column is edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

refugees Ukraine Afghanistan immigration Kansas City
Gina Kaufmann
People don't make cameos in news stories; the human story is the story, with characters affected by news events, not defined by them. As a columnist and podcaster, I want to acknowledge what it feels like to live through this time in Kansas City, one vantage point at a time. Together, these weekly vignettes form a collage of daily life in Kansas City as it changes in some ways, and stubbornly resists change in others. You can follow me on Twitter @GinaKCUR or email me at gina@kcur.org.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is an intern for KCUR's Up To Date.
