© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seeking A Scientist

Breaking down the Nobel Prize-winning discovery of quantum dots

By Kate The Chemist,
Suzanne Hogan
Published October 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Crysta Henthorne
/
KCUR 89.3

Ever since the 2023 Nobel Prize was awarded for the discovery of quantum dots, Kate’s phone has been ringing off the hook. Everyone wants her to explain what these tiny clusters of atoms are — and how they relate to the budding field of nanotechnology. In essence, she says, quantum dots are helping chemists make our world brighter, healthier and more energy efficient.

Seeking A Scientist is a production of KCUR Studios, made possible with support from the Stowers Institute for Medical Research and with design help from PRX.

This podcast is produced by Dr. Kate Biberdorf, Suzanne Hogan and Byron Love, and edited by Mackenzie Martin, with help from Genevieve Des Marteau and intern Anna Schmidt.

Our original theme music is by The Coma Calling. Additional music from Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags
Seeking A Scientist Seeking A Scientistscience
Kate The Chemist
Dr. Kate Biberdorf (aka Kate The Chemist) is the host of the KCUR Studios podcast Seeking A Scientist. She is a chemist, science entertainer, and professor at The University of Texas.
See stories by Kate The Chemist
Suzanne Hogan
Every part of the present has been shaped by actions that took place in the past, but too often that context is left out. As a podcast producer for KCUR Studios and host of the podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, I aim to provide context, clarity, empathy and deeper, nuanced perspectives on how the events and people in the past have shaped our community today.

In that role, and as an occasional announcer and reporter, I want to entertain, inform, make you think, expose something new and cultivate a deeper shared human connection about how the passage of time affects us all. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
See stories by Suzanne Hogan
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now