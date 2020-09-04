What Two Artists Behind Kansas City's Black Lives Matter Murals Hope Their Work Achieves

Harold Smith's design features a Martin Luther King Jr. quote: "We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools." Meanwhile, Michael Toombs' piece focuses on the accomplishments of Black Americans, stressing the importance of why Black lives matter in the first place.

, artist and director of Storytellers, Inc. Harold Smith, artist and educator

For more information about the Black Lives Matter murals in Kansas City, visit the KC Art on the Block Facebook Page.