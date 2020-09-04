© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
What Two Artists Behind Kansas City's Black Lives Matter Murals Hope Their Work Achieves

Published September 4, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
Michael Toombs and Harold Smith are two of six artists behind Kansas City's Black Lives Matter murals.

Painting will begin this Saturday in Kansas City on six street murals, each designed by a different artist with a unique message.

Harold Smith's design features a Martin Luther King Jr. quote: "We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools." Meanwhile, Michael Toombs' piece focuses on the accomplishments of Black Americans, stressing the importance of why Black lives matter in the first place.

For more information about the Black Lives Matter murals in Kansas City, visit the KC Art on the Block Facebook Page.

Up To Date Racismrace relationsKansas City Missouri (KCMO)public artmuralTalk ShowPodcastVisual arts
