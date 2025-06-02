KC Soundcheck: Shelby Floyd

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

In her first radio single, "Sad Girl Spring," Overland Park native Shelby Floyd reflects on the years of heartbreak that have led to a dream opportunity — one that the singer had given up on.

At 12 years old, Floyd began performing in musical theater and auditioning for talent reality tv shows. By 18, she could envision a future leading to her in the spotlight.

"I had this dream of going to college. You go for the four years. You do a big showcase at the end for agents. You get signed, hopefully, you go to New York, you go on Broadway," Floyd told KCUR's Up To Date.

But Floyd says her dreams were crushed when her first year at a college conservatory focused on academics rather than performing. Failing her classes, Floyd said the musical theater department informed her "you just don't belong."

Floyd gave up on a musical career. But 15 years later, she found herself competing for another shot after her husband entered her into a new HBO Max talent reality show, "Second Chance Stage," where "ordinary people with extraordinary talents bring their dreams back to life."

Floyd's relatable and emotional journey paired with her wide-ranging and powerhouse vocals won the competition.

"It's something that I maybe used to think maybe would happen for me, but certainly not in the last 15 years, did I ever think I'd have an original song playing on the radio," Floyd said.

With her lyrics, Floyd hopes to inspire others and hope they don't feel alone.

"You can hear my words, relate to me, and know that if we get through this night, tomorrow's a new day, and things can change," Floyd said. "And I wanted to write this so that if somebody does feel very alone, you could play this song and not feel alone."

