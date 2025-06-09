KC Soundcheck: Hembree

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

If you’ve ever listened to the band Hembree before, you know it’s a vibe.

The group become known for its brand of danceable, catchy indie rock, and got its start playing shows in Kansas City back in the 2010s.

Since then, Hembree has toured around the world and performed with the likes of Elvis Costello, Phoenix and the Cold War Kids.

Recently, the entire crew relocated to Los Angeles because, well, that’s what bands tend to do. But they’ll never stop calling Kansas City home.

"Kansas City was amazing at the start of the band, and still is, and it's incredible that people still come out to see us," lead singer Isaac Flynn told KCUR's Up To Date.

Hembree - Better Days (Official Lyric Video)

Throughout the COVID pandemic, the band was forced to make music remotely, and their latest album "Better Days" is the product of finally being in the same room together again, doing what they love.

"I think you can feel that that positive live energy," said guitarist Alex Ward. "We had a motto while we were working on the record of, 'If it feels good or sounds good, let's just do it, put it on the record.'"

Hembree plays Boulevardia in Kansas City this Saturday, June 14 at 8:20 p.m. Find tickets here.

