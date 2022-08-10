© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

The last time Missouri banned abortions

Published August 10, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT
Images Courtesy Of Parker Smith and Kati Ray

This isn't the first time Missouri has banned abortions. Residents may have heard ghoulish tales of “Doc Annie” Smith, a physician who looms large in Missouri’s mythology for performing illegal abortions in the early 1900s. Today, the truth about her work has largely disappeared.

This episode originally aired on the KCUR podcast A People’s History of Kansas City.

Read more about what a Missouri ‘ghost story’ reveals about the last time the state banned abortions from KCUR's Mackenzie Martin.

For more stories like this one, subscribe to A People's History of Kansas City on Apple PodcastsSpotify or Stitcher.

