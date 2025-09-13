Food recs: The best restaurants in Lawrence, Kansas

Like many college towns, Lawrence, Kansas, punches above its weight when it comes to its restaurant scene.

The city is home to the University of Kansas, which means "it's a lot of people from a lot of different places who end up living there,” according to Lawrence-based journalist Erin Socha.

“And so you have a lot of different influences, and a lot of people who are willing to try new things.”

On Massachusetts Street, in the heart of the city, Jayhawks and townies alike will find something tasty to eat. There, sophisticated eateries such as 715 Mass coexist with perennial student favorites like The Burger Stand and everything in between.

Jenny Vergara, a writer for IN Kansas City Magazine whose son attends KU, says chefs in Lawrence lean into creativity and experimentation when they can. The result is fun and funky fusion dishes that are memorable — and delicious.

“They’re not afraid to mash it up and mix it up, because that’s how a lot of the kids are eating,” Vergara said.

There’s no shortage of places to eat in Lawrence, but where should you hit up if you’re visiting from Kansas City, or just looking for a new local spot?

Socha and Vergara recommended their favorite stops in Lawrence’s food scene for KCUR’s Up To Date. We also asked the community for their restaurant suggestions -- look below for those, too.

Jenny Vergara, IN Kansas City Magazine

Ramen Bowls / Facebook Ramen Bowls dishes up incredible noodle soups ready to slurp and savor.

Bon Bon! is a great place to pop-in for shareable bites, located in a gorgeous building in east Lawrence that feels like a European greenhouse. Expect fun small plates that lean French, American and Asian all at the same time. A crispy confit and fried leg of duck served with whipped potatoes, apricot glaze, sweet & sour red cabbage, wontons, goat cheese and green onion stands out.

Ramen Bowls ’ colorful, over-the-top space pulls you in with entertaining nods to Japanese culture. An Asian-inspired cocktail menu awaits, with appetizers, ramen and noodle bowls ready to slurp and savor. All of the ramen is delicious, but I like the quite simple Post Rock Beef bowl .

Caramelo ’s Sonoran-style flour tortillas have been made fresh in Lawrence since 2018. And lately, he has been bringing his delicious tortillas and a grill to the Rosedale neighborhood in Kansas City, Kansas, as Ignacio . Head over there Tuesday and Friday evenings for tasty carne asada tacos, or Saturday and Sunday mornings for breakfast burritos from the grill.

Saltwell Farm Kitchen in nearby Overbrook, Kansas, serves six-course farm dinners every Friday and Saturday night. Owners Shantel Grace and her partner, Rozz Petrozz (a 2025 James Beard Award semifinalist! ) met working together at Grace’s restaurant, Ramen Bowls. It’s their collective industry experience that makes their 3-4 hour meal feel effortless, with food that celebrates local farmers, foraging, and Midwestern cuisine. Menus change weekly depending on what is in season.

715 has been serving up delicious Italian small plates, pastas and meaty entrees since 2009. Executive Chef Kelly Conwell started her culinary career as a fine dining pastry chef in Kansas City, but now she brings all of her culinary creativity to this wholly snackable and satisfying menu. Try the New Zealand lamb lollipops with pomegranate redux, harissa crème and dukkah nut crunch or (and?!) the crab ravioli.

Nagoya Japanese Cuisine is hands down my favorite place to eat sushi. Michelle and Vincent Yu have built a restaurant following for their fresh sushi rolls, nigiri, sashimi and assorted cooked hibachi and teriyaki dishes. The avocado bomb is a beautiful plate with a crab meat filling that has mango, crunchy bits and cucumber eel sauce, spicy mayo, sweet chili and coconut mayo wrapped in a ball and covered with thinly sliced avocado.

Lucky Seb’s Dumpling Bar and Grill features a selection of hand-made Chinese and Indian dumplings, Korean kimchi loaded fries and Mexican quesadillas, along with XO fried rice and Seb’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich made with chicken thigh, Asian slaw, pickles and their secret sauce, served with your choice of fries, soup or salad.

1900 Barker Bakery and 1900 Barker on Mass are owned by James Beard semifinalist Taylor Petrehn. His locations all inhabit spots that feel like they have a sense of historical significance. He’s turned old laundromats into clever places to enjoy coffee and pastries. His Mass Street café uses his delicious breads to make exceptional sandwiches.

Erin Socha, Lawrence-based journalist

WheatFields / Facebook WheatFields Bakery Cafe, a Lawrence institution for more than 30 years, offers classic and delectable sandwiches, as well as bread and pastries.

John Brown’s Underground , a speakeasy in downtown Lawrence, serves artfully-crafted cocktails and has a massive selection of rare spirits. This isn’t your average college town dive — the bartenders are knowledgeable, the vibe is cool and seasonal menus keep things new. Named a 2025 James Beard Award semifinalist for outstanding bar.

Mass Street Fish House & Raw Bar 's menu features a rotating selection of fresh oysters sourced daily from both coasts. The upscale eatery on Massachusetts Street has an incredible atmosphere, great service, and an outstanding beverage program – it’s the total package.

Global Cafe ’s motto is “everything tastes better with green chile,” but red Hatch chiles are also featured at this New Mexican brunch spot. Chef and owner Rafael Gonzalez travels to New Mexico yearly to source the chiles, which he roasts himself and serves in breakfast burritos, huevos rancheros, enchiladas and more. And if you can’t pick between red or green chiles, you can always get your meal with both – just ask for “Christmas style.”

WheatFields Bakery Cafe has been a Lawrence institution for more than 30 years. It offers classic – and delectable – bread, desserts and sandwiches at this casual daytime cafe.

Taylor’s Donuts is a newer venture from the master bakers responsible for 1900 Barker. Based in an unassuming building near the University of Kansas, Taylor’s Donuts are leavened for three days, ensuring a perfectly airy and chewy pastry.

Culinaria was founded as a catering company but has served made-from-scratch Mediterranean-inspired cuisine in a historic East Lawrence building since 2017. Its tapas-size plates of eastern Mediterranean food, including fattoush, mujadera, and hummus makes it the perfect place to take your vegetarian besties for a festive gathering.

Sylas and Maddie’s Ice Cream dishes out scoops of homemade ice cream and waffle cones in a dizzying array of flavors. It’s the best victory treat after a Jayhawk basketball victory or to cap off a day wandering Mass Street.

Ladybird Diner is quintessentially Lawrence, serving diner staples with an imaginative twist and quality pies in the heart of downtown. The restaurant made headlines in 2020 for serving months of free sack meals for hungry Lawrencians during the pandemic.

Limestone Pizza ’s pies are made Neapolitan style from Kansas flour, baked in a wood-fired brick oven. All the pizzas are good, but their margherita-style, featuring a drizzle of delicious basil oil, stands out. The salted caramel budino is one of the best desserts in town.

Your Lawrence restaurant recommendations

Fork&Tumbler / Facebook Fork and Tumbler's chicken sandwich features 3-day lemon vodka and hot pepper marinated chicken, served on toasted brioche with smoky cheese blend, chipotle-lime buttermilk, field greens and prosciutto.

KCUR put out a call on social media for locals' favorite restaurants and bars around Lawrence, and you delivered! Here are some must-try spots and dishes, suggested by you.