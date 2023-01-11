© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Advocates worry Missouri General Assembly will further restrict reproductive rights this year

By Brian Ellison,
Zach PerezReginald David
Published January 11, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST
Currently, 12 states completely ban abortion — including Missouri — while another state bans it at six weeks of gestation. Two more ban it at 15 weeks, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

While abortion was almost completely banned in Missouri after the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June, several Republican lawmakers are already working to further restrict access to reproductive health care.

After last summer’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion opponents in Missouri achieved a long-held goal: The state became one of the first in the country to to ban almost all abortions.

But that doesn’t mean abortion restrictions and reproductive health care aren’t still on the agenda in Jefferson City. Advocates for abortion rights and reproductive health care are worried about what might happen next in the Republican-controlled legislature.

Laura Loyacono, president of the Greater Kansas City Women’s Political Caucus, says the new trigger ban has left health care professionals and patients "terrified."

"To me the most egregious part of this law is that a woman can be laying bleeding on a table and having an ectopic pregnancy or she might be having a miscarriage, and her doctor is going to have to stop and think and decide if to perform that procedure," Loyacono said. "A doctor performing a life saving procedure could fear being arrested or having their license taken away."

Laura Loyacono joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss access to reproductive health care, the Dobbs decision's continued impact on women, and the future of abortion in Missouri.

Tags
Up To Date Podcastwomen's healthabortioncommunityReproductive rightsRoe v. Wadehealth carepregnancy
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Zach Perez
Zach Perez is KCUR's fall news intern. He started with KCUR after graduating from Kansas State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in Political Science. Zach previously worked as an on-air personality for Wildcat 91.9 in Manhattan, Kansas, and as a Media Production Specialist for the Kansas chapter of the International Western Music Association.
See stories by Zach Perez
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
