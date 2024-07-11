KC Fringe Festival is celebrating its 20th year. Here's what to expect

The KC Fringe Festival starts this weekend, marking the 20th anniversary of the event.

Each year, the festival takes over locations all across town to show films, visual artworks, live performances that may be too new or edgy for bigger venues or screens, but which promise to entertain, delight and surprise

The festival's executive director Audrey Crabtree told KCUR that KC Fringe has a reputation for being one of the best of its kind in the country.

"We have 34 visual artists, 53 productions and seven film slots. We have circus, comedy, theater, we have stained glass, we have painting, we have drawing, we have ink printing," Crabtree said. "(It's) so much. We have something for everyone."

Find the full festival schedule here.

