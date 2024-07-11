© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

KC Fringe Festival is celebrating its 20th year. Here's what to expect

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published July 11, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
A performance from 2023's Fringe Festival.
Tracy Majkol
/
www.magic-colt.net
Actors engage in stage combat during a performance from 2023's KC Fringe Festival.

The KC Fringe Festival, which labels itself as the largest celebration of arts and culture in the Kansas City metro, will begin its 17 days of festivities on Friday, July 12.

The KC Fringe Festival starts this weekend, marking the 20th anniversary of the event.

Each year, the festival takes over locations all across town to show films, visual artworks, live performances that may be too new or edgy for bigger venues or screens, but which promise to entertain, delight and surprise

The festival's executive director Audrey Crabtree told KCUR that KC Fringe has a reputation for being one of the best of its kind in the country.

"We have 34 visual artists, 53 productions and seven film slots. We have circus, comedy, theater, we have stained glass, we have painting, we have drawing, we have ink printing," Crabtree said. "(It's) so much. We have something for everyone."

Find the full festival schedule here.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
