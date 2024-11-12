After Missouri voters enshrined abortion rights into the constitution, what's next?

Voters across Missouri approved Amendment 3 on Nov. 5, enshrining abortion access in the state constitution and ending one of the country's most restrictive bans. Known as the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, Amendment 3 was approved with a narrow 52% of the vote.

Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, told KCUR's Up To Date that providers are ready to resume abortion care on Dec. 5, when the amendment takes effect.

“We will restore care as quickly as possible, but we're going to keep talking to Missourians about what's at stake," Wales says. "And at the end of the day, the legislature should respect the will of the people that said, 'just let us get private medical care without government interference.'"

The day after the election, Missouri's two Planned Parenthood providers filed a lawsuit to roll back some of the state's strictest abortion laws. Several Missouri Republicans, including governor-elect Mike Kehoe, have vowed to not let the issue go.

Missouri Republicans will likely try to put another amendment on the ballot to undo the effects of Amendment 3.

