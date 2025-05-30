© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

During 38 years in a Missouri prison, Patty Prewitt maintained hope — and her innocence

By Brian Ellison,
Zach WilsonClaudia Brancart
Published May 30, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A woman sits inside a radio studio. She is smiling and talking at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Patty Prewitt talks on KCUR's Up To Date on Thursday, May 29, 2025. She was released from a Missouri prison last year after serving 38 years for a crime she has always maintained she didn’t commit.

In December, then-Missouri Gov. Mike Parson commuted the life sentence of Patty Prewitt, who had already spent 38 years behind bars for a crime she maintains she did not commit. Now, she's out with a new book, "Trying to Catch Lightning in a Jar: Letters from Prison."

Patty Prewitt spent 38 years in Missouri prisons for the 1984 murder of her husband, a crime she has always maintained she did not commit.

Then, on Dec. 20, 2024, she was released from prison when then-Missouri Gov. Mike Parson commuted her sentence, which had been 50 years without parole.

“Jane, my oldest daughter, was visiting me, and they called us out and said, 'You're leaving in the next two hours,’” Prewitt told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Legal experts were working on seeking her exoneration right up until the day the clemency order came. The commuted sentence for Prewitt does not pardon her of the murder conviction, but it does grant her release on parole.

During her nearly 40 years behind bars, Prewitt wrote letters to friends, family and journalists, chronicling everything from deplorable prison conditions to the pain of missing her children.

And, surprisingly enough, her correspondence included glimpses of connection, humor and hope. Many of those letters are now collected in a new book, “Trying to Catch Lightning in a Jar: Letters from Prison.”

“I just kept hope every day. I woke up thinking today might be the day, and I have children and grandchildren, and I had parents, I couldn't disappoint anybody. I couldn't give up,” Prewitt said.

Prewitt will be speaking and signing books at an event at the Screenland Armour Theatre in North Kansas City on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouriGovernor Mike ParsonBooksprisons
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for KCUR’s Up To Date, I want listeners to leave the show feeling informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. Whether we’re spotlighting the voice of a creative, business owner or lawmaker, I present stories that matter deeply to Kansas City’s diverse communities. Reach me at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR