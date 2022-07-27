Unraveling the legend of Doc Annie
This isn't the first time Missouri has banned abortions. Residents may have heard ghoulish tales of “Doc Annie” Smith, a physician who looms large in Missouri’s mythology for performing illegal abortions in the early 1900s. Today, the truth about her work has largely disappeared.
A People's History of Kansas City is hosted by Suzanne Hogan. This episode was produced and mixed by Mackenzie Martin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.
The excerpt from KBIA’s “Show Me The State” podcast was produced by Jamie Hobbs with supervising producer/reporter Kristofor Husted and managing editor Ryan Famuliner.