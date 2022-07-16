Advance voting begins in Johnson County this weekend — here’s what you need to know

Johnson Countians who want to get their vote in early for August’s primary election can start to do so on Saturday.

What are we voting on? In this election, voters will determine the candidates for November’s general election.



In addition to picking candidates in partisan contests for federal and state races, Johnson County voters will also vote on the nonpartisan Board of County Commissioners chair race and a proposed constitutional amendment regarding abortion in Kansas.

Johnson County voters can view a sample ballot here.

Want to vote by mail? Voters can vote early with mail-in ballots, which began going out Wednesday, July 13, to those who have requested them.



Voters can fill out an application for an advanced mail-in ballot here.

Advance mail-in ballots can be returned to any polling location or secure drop box between now and 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 2.

You can check locations of ballot drop boxes here.

Want to vote in person? Here’s where and when you can cast your vote early in person in Johnson County.

Voting locations open July 16-30:

The following voting locations will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. These locations will remain open until July 30.



Johnson County Library, Lackman Building — 15345 W. 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa

Johnson County Northeast Offices — 6000 Lamar Ave., Mission

Johnson County Sunset Office Building — 11811 S. Sunset Drive, Olathe

Johnson County Library, Monticello — 22435 W. 66th St., Shawnee

New Century Fieldhouse — 551 New Century Parkway, New Century

Olathe Indian Creek Library — 16100 W. 135th St., Olathe

Voting locations open July 16–Aug. 1

Three other locations will also open on July 16 and remain open through Aug. 1.

These locations are open from 10 a.m., to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 1, except for the Johnson County Election Office, which has different business hours and is closed Saturday. See below:



Arts and Heritage Center — 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

Hilltop Conference Center Blue Valley — 7700 W. 143rd St., Overland Park

Johnson County Election Office — 2101 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe (8 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday–Friday)

Voting locations open July 23-30

These voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.



Johnson County Community College Midwest Trust Center — 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park

Leawood City Hall — 4800 Town Center Drive, Leawood

Johnson County Library, Oak Park — 9500 Bluejacket St., Overland Park

Olathe Fire Administration — 1225 S. Hamilton Circle, Olathe

Shawnee City Hall — 11110 Johnson Drive, Shawnee (CLOSED July 25)

Tomahawk Ridge Community Center — 11902 Lowell Ave. Overland Park

Westwood City Hall — 4700 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood

Lucie Krisman covers Overland Park for the Blue Valley Post and the Shawnee Mission Post, where this story was originally published.