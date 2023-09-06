After housing backlash, Prairie Village will vote on petition to 'abandon' form of government

A Johnson County judge says two of three resident-led petitions in Prairie Village cannot go on November’s ballot but ruled a third petition did meet legal muster to appear before voters.

Judge Rhonda Mason of Division 4 in Johnson County District Court issued her ruling Wednesday morning, saying both a “rezoning” petition aimed at limiting development in single-family neighborhoods and another petition that would have tossed out the city’s current form of government — including booting out six current councilmembers — did not meet the bar to be placed on the ballot.

But she ruled that a third petition that aims to “abandon” the city’s current “mayor-council” form of government does comply with state statute and can be voted on.

The decision came after Mason heard oral arguments for the three separate petitions over two days last week.

After the judge’s ruling Wednesday, attorneys for the city of Prairie Village confirmed that voters should expect to see the “abandon” petition on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

Soon after Wednesday’s ruling, PV United, the citizen-led group backing the petitions, vowed to appeal Mason’s ruling.

What the Prairie Village petitions say

PV United, frequently referred to also as Stop Rezoning PV, began gathering signatures for the petitions this summer.

The “rezoning” petition calls for limiting rezoning and, in particular, curtailing the use of accessory dwelling units — such as “granny flats” — and other multi-family developments single-family neighborhoods in Prairie Village.

The “abandonment” petition aims to ditch the city’s current mayor-council form of government, which is an attempt to limit mayoral powers and rid Prairie Village of what petition supporters call a “strong mayor” form of government.

The “adoption” petition seeks to institute a new mayor-council-manager form of government. That petition includes language that would cut the city council in half from 12 councilmembers down to six and would have the effect of ending six councilmembers’ terms two years early.

Mason, again, ruled against putting both the “rezoning” and “adoption” petitions on the ballot.

Judge: 'Abandon' petition 'substantially complies' with statute

Mason said the reason the “abandon” petition can be placed on the ballot is because it “substantially complies” with Kansas law.

The judge said she plans to write a short ruling to publish in the court docket later Wednesday, but an extensive explanation of her ruling will not be published until later this week.

Meanwhile, Mason ruled that the “adoption” petition, did not comply with state law because it failed to state term limits for all the offices mentioned in the petition’s language.

While the “rezoning” petition did comply with state statute, Mason agreed with the city’s argument that it was an “administrative ordinance” that would carry out a law already on the city’s books and, therefore, should not be placed before voters.

City attorneys say 'abandon' petition should be on Nov. 7 ballot

Attorney Joe Hatley of Spencer Fane LLP, representing the city, told the Post following Wednesday morning’s proceeding that he does not believe the city council needs to take further action to place the “abandon” petition as written on the general election ballot.

The “abandon” petition does not stipulate a new form of government to replace the current one, so Hatley said even if voters approve the “abandon” petition in November, nothing would change immediately about the city’s current form of government.

David Waters, another attorney representing the city, said that is because state law says a city’s form of government stays in place until a new one is adopted.

This suggests that unless further action to adopt a new form of government is taken by either residents via a future petition process or by the city itself, then nothing changes — even if voters approve the “abandon” petition.

Waters added that assuming the Johnson County Election Office has enough time to place the petition on the ballot, then it should appear on the Nov. 7 ballot.

PV United says it will appeal

In an emailed statement early Wednesday afternoon, PV United spokesperson Dan Schoepf said:

“Our state has a citizen petition process so everyday people can make their voices heard when government refuses to listen. It is terribly disappointing to see the City Council throw up technical roadblocks in court to thwart these petitions and silence the thousands of citizens who have participated in the process at the grassroots level.

“We remain PV United and will appeal today’s decision in the hopes of giving the people of Prairie Village the vote they deserve on these important issues.

“Regardless of the outcome of the two remaining petitions, voters will at least have the chance to elect six City Council members in November who share their vision for preserving what makes Prairie Village unique.”

How we got here

Stop Rezoning Prairie Village, a group of residents opposed to the city’s housing recommendations, circulated all three petitions — the “rezoning,” “abandon” and “adoption” petitions — for signatures earlier this summer.

Prairie Village’s housing recommendations aimed to address the city’s lack of attainable, “missing middle” housing stock.

The group submitted the petitions and the signatures they had gathered to the Johnson County Election Office and to the city of Prairie Village on Aug. 1.

Ultimately, the county election office certified thousands of signatures for each petition but stopped short of ruling on the legality of the petitions themselves, leaving it up to the city to put the measures on the ballot or not.

That’s when Prairie Village — after a special city council meeting — filed its lawsuit on Aug. 17 seeking a declaratory judgment from a judge to keep the petitions off the ballot.

Judge Mason heard two days of testimony on the petitions last week, one day focused mainly on the two government-related petitions and a second day centered primarily around the rezoning petition.

County election officials have said items for the Nov. 7 ballot need to be finalized soon without giving an exact date for a deadline.

After last week’s hearings, Mason said she planned to rule quickly.

This story was originally published on the Shawnee Mission Post.

