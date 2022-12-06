© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Prairie Village is getting heated over a plan to expand affordable housing

Published December 6, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A home under construction at 74th Place and Delmar in Prairie Village.
Andrea Tudhope
/
KCUR 89.3
Some aging homes in Prairie Village are being torn down and replaced with larger more expensive homes. The high cost of living prompted the city to appoint a housing committee to look at ways to address affordability and diversify the housing stock.

Some community members have expressed disproval about recommendations to modify residential zoning guidelines in Prairie Village. But others say the proposal will help the city to be more affordable, inclusive and diverse.

An ad hoc committee appointed by the mayor of Prairie Village submitted recommendations meant to diversify the city's housing stock and affordability.

The plan would change zoning rules to allow multi-family housing to be built in areas that were previously exclusive to single-family homes, and expand the use of accessory dwelling units (ADU).

Dan Schoepf, a member of Prairie Village United — a group organized in opposition to the recommendations — argued the proposal would diminish the property rights of current homeowners.

Schoepf also questioned the city's ability to mandate diversity and rent costs.

Supporters of the zoning modifications, like Danny Terreros of Prairie Village for All, said expanding multi-family units will diversify both the housing stock and the community.

"And I think that is definitely a positive," Terreros said.

Terreros said the proposal is one step towards repairing the damage of past redlining in Prairie Village.

“I think you need to look at it as, there have been historically structures in place systemically that prevent people of color from attaining, we would say, the same dream of the Prairie Village dream," he said.

Prairie Village will be holding multiple public forums after the new year to collect feedback and concerns from residents about the housing plan.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastHousingaffordable housingPrairie VillageKansas
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content