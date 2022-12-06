Prairie Village is getting heated over a plan to expand affordable housing

An ad hoc committee appointed by the mayor of Prairie Village submitted recommendations meant to diversify the city's housing stock and affordability.

The plan would change zoning rules to allow multi-family housing to be built in areas that were previously exclusive to single-family homes, and expand the use of accessory dwelling units (ADU).

Dan Schoepf, a member of Prairie Village United — a group organized in opposition to the recommendations — argued the proposal would diminish the property rights of current homeowners.

Schoepf also questioned the city's ability to mandate diversity and rent costs.

Supporters of the zoning modifications, like Danny Terreros of Prairie Village for All, said expanding multi-family units will diversify both the housing stock and the community.

"And I think that is definitely a positive," Terreros said.

Terreros said the proposal is one step towards repairing the damage of past redlining in Prairie Village.

“I think you need to look at it as, there have been historically structures in place systemically that prevent people of color from attaining, we would say, the same dream of the Prairie Village dream," he said.

Prairie Village will be holding multiple public forums after the new year to collect feedback and concerns from residents about the housing plan.

