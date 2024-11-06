How Missouri voted on all 6 statewide ballot measures, from abortion to sports betting

Missouri voters passed a majority of the proposed ballot measures, amending the state constitution to ensure the right to an abortion, legalizing sports gambling in the state and more.

Proposition A: Minimum wage and required paid sick leave

Passed. Missourians approved raising the state’s minimum wage in Missouri to $13.75 an hour in 2025 and to $15 an hour in 2026. The proposition also requires employers with 15 or more employees to provide one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

Governmental entities, political subdivisions, school districts and educational institutions will not be subject to the minimum wage increase.

Amendment 2: Sports betting

Passed. Just over half of Missouri voters supported legalizing sports betting in the state with all precincts reporting, according to unofficial results reported Wednesday morning by the Missouri Secretary of State's office. Similar measures in the state legislature failed over multiple sessions.

Amendment 2 had the backing of sports organizations in Missouri, including the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. Anyone 21 and older will be able to bet both online and in person at venues such as casinos and professional sports betting districts.

Amendment 3: Abortion

Passed. Missouri voters have enshrined abortion rights in the state’s constitution. The amendment reverses a ban on the procedure and ensures people the right to an abortion and to make other decisions on reproductive rights.

Passage of the amendment is a huge loss for Missouri Republicans who made opposition to abortion rights a central part of their agenda since they took over the General Assembly in the early 2000s.

Amendment 5: Lake of the Ozarks casino

Failed. Missouri voters narrowly rejected granting an additional gambling boat license to the state’s 13-license limit, which would pave the way for a casino to be built in the Lake of the Ozarks. All precincts are reporting, according to unofficial results reported Wednesday morning by the Missouri Secretary of State's office.

Despite the measure's failure, there may soon still be a casino in the area. The Osage Nation has said that it's interested in opening one near the Lake of the Ozarks.

Amendment 6: Court fees to fund law enforcement retirement benefits



Failed. Voters rejected allowing Missouri’s court system to impose costs and fees on court cases to help fund salaries and benefits for current and former sheriffs, prosecuting attorneys and circuit attorneys.

Amendment 7: Prohibiting ranked choice voting and noncitizen voting

Approved. Missouri voters added a constitutional provision that prevents ranked choice voting. Additionally, there is a redundant provision in the ballot language that says noncitizens can’t vote in a Missouri election – which is already illegal federally and in Missouri.

The amendment grants an exception to cities already using ranked-choice voting in nonpartisan municipal elections, which includes the City of St. Louis’ approval voting system.

