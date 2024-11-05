It's election day! In Missouri, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Looking to find your polling place or figure out what district you're voting in? Do you have a valid voter ID? Find all those resources on the 2024 KC Voter Guide. (En español.)

FAQ: How to vote in Missouri Missouri voters: Check where your polling place is, see your sample ballot, and more. This is part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Key races we're watching

Five statewide offices are on Missouri's ballot: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and Treasurer.

In the U.S. Senate, GOP Sen. Josh Hawley is seeking reelection against Democrat Lucas Kunce. Plus every U.S. House race and much of the Missouri General Assembly are up for a vote.

Drawing a lot of attention in Missouri are the six statewide ballot initiatives, most prominently Amendment 2 (Sports Betting), Amendment 3 (Abortion Rights) and Proposition A (Minimum Wage)

And that's not even to mention the all-too-important local races — such as prosecutor, sheriff, judges and local taxes.

Want to learn more about the candidates on your ballot? Find articles on every Missouri race on the 2024 KC Voter Guide, in both English and Spanish.



Missouri Election Results: 2024

Find Missouri's latest election results and stories below. Results will begin updating after polls close.

U.S. President

Loading...

Missouri Governor

Republican Mike Kehoe, Democrat Crystal Quade and Libertarian Bill Slantz are running in the general election for Missouri governor.

Learn more about the governor candidates from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Loading...

U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican, is up for re-election to represent Missouri in Washington, D.C. for another six years. He faces Democrat Lucas Kunce.

Learn more about the U.S. Senate candidates from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Loading...

Missouri ballot measures

Missouri voters will decide six statewide ballot initiatives this fall.

Below, find results for Amendment 2 (legalize sports betting), Amendment 3 (overturn the state's abortion ban), Amendment 5 (allow a casino in the Lake of the Ozarks), Amendment 6 (allow certain court fees), Amendment 7 (ban ranked-choice voting and non-citizen voting) and Proposition A (raise the minimum wage and require paid sick leave).

Loading...

U.S. House

Learn more about the U.S. House contests for the 4th District, 5th District and 6th District from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Loading...

Other Missouri races