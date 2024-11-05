© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Polls have closed in Missouri and Kansas. Listen to live election coverage on KCUR 89.3 or streaming online.

Here are the key 2024 election results from Missouri

KCUR | By Gabe Rosenberg
Published November 5, 2024 at 3:00 AM CST
Missouri's 2024 general elections feature every statewide office plus some ballot measures.
Crysta Henthorne
/
KCUR 89.3
It's election day! In Missouri, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Looking to find your polling place or figure out what district you're voting in? Do you have a valid voter ID? Find all those resources on the 2024 KC Voter Guide. (En español.)

FAQ: How to vote in Missouri
Missouri voters: Check where your polling place is, see your sample ballot, and more. This is part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Key races we're watching

Five statewide offices are on Missouri's ballot: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and Treasurer.

In the U.S. Senate, GOP Sen. Josh Hawley is seeking reelection against Democrat Lucas Kunce. Plus every U.S. House race and much of the Missouri General Assembly are up for a vote.

Drawing a lot of attention in Missouri are the six statewide ballot initiatives, most prominently Amendment 2 (Sports Betting), Amendment 3 (Abortion Rights) and Proposition A (Minimum Wage)

And that's not even to mention the all-too-important local races — such as prosecutor, sheriff, judges and local taxes.

Want to learn more about the candidates on your ballot? Find articles on every Missouri race on the 2024 KC Voter Guide, in both English and Spanish.

Missouri Election Results: 2024

Find Missouri's latest election results and stories below. Results will begin updating after polls close.

  1. Missouri state office elections swept by Republicans Bailey, Hoskins, Malek and Wasinger
  2. Missouri voters pass Proposition A to increase minimum wage and mandate paid sick leave
  3. Missouri passes Amendment 7 to ban ranked choice and non-citizen voting
  4. Missouri voters pass Amendment 3, legalizing abortion up to fetal viability
  5. Melesa Johnson elected Jackson County's first Black female prosecutor
  6. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection to U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Lucas Kunce
  7. Republican Mike Kehoe wins election to be Missouri’s next governor
  8. Two Missouri poll workers have died in Election Day flash floods

U.S. President

Loading...

Missouri Governor

Republican Mike Kehoe, Democrat Crystal Quade and Libertarian Bill Slantz are running in the general election for Missouri governor.

Learn more about the governor candidates from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Loading...

U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican, is up for re-election to represent Missouri in Washington, D.C. for another six years. He faces Democrat Lucas Kunce.

Learn more about the U.S. Senate candidates from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Loading...

Missouri ballot measures

Missouri voters will decide six statewide ballot initiatives this fall.

Below, find results for Amendment 2 (legalize sports betting), Amendment 3 (overturn the state's abortion ban), Amendment 5 (allow a casino in the Lake of the Ozarks), Amendment 6 (allow certain court fees), Amendment 7 (ban ranked-choice voting and non-citizen voting) and Proposition A (raise the minimum wage and require paid sick leave).

Loading...

U.S. House

Learn more about the U.S. House contests for the 4th District, 5th District and 6th District from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Loading...

Other Missouri races

  • Missouri Lieutenant Governor
    Democrat Richard Brown, Republican Dave Wasinger and Libertarian Ken Iverson are running for Missouri lieutenant governor.
  • Missouri Attorney General
    Republican incumbent Andrew Bailey is up for re-election as Missouri attorney general. He's facing Democrat Elad Gross and Libertarian Ryan Munro.
  • Missouri Secretary of State
    Republican Denny Hoskins and Democrat Barbara Pfifer are running for Missouri Secretary of State.
  • Missouri State Treasurer
    Vivek Malek, a Republican, is up for re-election for the office of Missouri State Treasurer. He faces Democrat Mark Osmack and Libertarian John Hartwig.
  • Missouri Supreme Court
    Two Missouri Supreme Court judges are facing a re-election vote this November. If retained, the judges will serve for another 12 years, but if not, their vacant seat will be filled by the next Missouri governor.
  • All Missouri races
    Missouri elections 2024: Explore our guides to the candidates and contests in Jackson, Platte and Clay counties.

Politics, Elections and Government Missouri elections 2024ElectionsMissouri GovernorMissouri Secretary of StateU.S. SenateKamala HarrisDonald TrumpMissouri abortion amendment
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I ask the questions: What do people need from us, and how can we best deliver it? I work across departments and projects to ensure our entire community is represented in and best served by our journalism. I help lead KCUR’s digital efforts to make our station more responsive, more competitive and more engaging. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org
See stories by Gabe Rosenberg
