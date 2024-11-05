Here are the key 2024 election results from Missouri
It's election day! In Missouri, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Key races we're watching
Five statewide offices are on Missouri's ballot: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and Treasurer.
In the U.S. Senate, GOP Sen. Josh Hawley is seeking reelection against Democrat Lucas Kunce. Plus every U.S. House race and much of the Missouri General Assembly are up for a vote.
Drawing a lot of attention in Missouri are the six statewide ballot initiatives, most prominently Amendment 2 (Sports Betting), Amendment 3 (Abortion Rights) and Proposition A (Minimum Wage)
And that's not even to mention the all-too-important local races — such as prosecutor, sheriff, judges and local taxes.
Missouri Election Results: 2024
Find Missouri's latest election results and stories below. Results will begin updating after polls close.
- Missouri state office elections swept by Republicans Bailey, Hoskins, Malek and Wasinger
- Missouri voters pass Proposition A to increase minimum wage and mandate paid sick leave
- Missouri passes Amendment 7 to ban ranked choice and non-citizen voting
- Missouri voters pass Amendment 3, legalizing abortion up to fetal viability
- Melesa Johnson elected Jackson County's first Black female prosecutor
- Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection to U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Lucas Kunce
- Republican Mike Kehoe wins election to be Missouri’s next governor
- Two Missouri poll workers have died in Election Day flash floods
U.S. President
Missouri Governor
Republican Mike Kehoe, Democrat Crystal Quade and Libertarian Bill Slantz are running in the general election for Missouri governor.
U.S. Senate
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican, is up for re-election to represent Missouri in Washington, D.C. for another six years. He faces Democrat Lucas Kunce.
Missouri ballot measures
Missouri voters will decide six statewide ballot initiatives this fall.
Below, find results for Amendment 2 (legalize sports betting), Amendment 3 (overturn the state's abortion ban), Amendment 5 (allow a casino in the Lake of the Ozarks), Amendment 6 (allow certain court fees), Amendment 7 (ban ranked-choice voting and non-citizen voting) and Proposition A (raise the minimum wage and require paid sick leave).
U.S. House
Other Missouri races
Democrat Richard Brown, Republican Dave Wasinger and Libertarian Ken Iverson are running for Missouri lieutenant governor.
Republican incumbent Andrew Bailey is up for re-election as Missouri attorney general. He's facing Democrat Elad Gross and Libertarian Ryan Munro.
Republican Denny Hoskins and Democrat Barbara Pfifer are running for Missouri Secretary of State.
Vivek Malek, a Republican, is up for re-election for the office of Missouri State Treasurer. He faces Democrat Mark Osmack and Libertarian John Hartwig.
Two Missouri Supreme Court judges are facing a re-election vote this November. If retained, the judges will serve for another 12 years, but if not, their vacant seat will be filled by the next Missouri governor.
