© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watch Live: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day coverage

By Heidi Glenn
Published January 20, 2025 at 9:38 AM CST

Follow KCUR and NPR's live special coverage of Donald Trump's inauguration, including his swearing-in ceremony and inaugural address, beginning at 10 a.m. CST. Here's how to watch and listen.

Donald Trump's second inauguration takes place on Jan. 20, and KCUR and NPR will be covering it all day.

Follow live special coverage on KCUR 89.3, including his swearing-in ceremony and inaugural address, beginning at 10 a.m. CST.

Loading...

Hosts Michel Martin and Steve Inskeep and NPR correspondents Mara Liasson and Tamara Keith will be live in studio, and reporters Deepa Shivaram and Danielle Kurtzleben will report from the field.

Here are ways to listen and watch:

Follow NPR's inauguration blog for news, context, analysis, reaction and fact checks — and make sure to subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast and NPR Politics newsletter to stay updated.
Copyright 2025 NPR

Politics, Elections and Government
Heidi Glenn
Heidi Glenn has been the Washington Desk’s digital editor since 2022, and at NPR since 2007, when she was hired as the National Desk’s digital producer. In between she has served as Morning Edition’s lead digital editor, helping the show’s audio stories find life online.
See stories by Heidi Glenn
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now