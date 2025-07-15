Trump plans to nominate judge and former prosecutor as Missouri U.S. attorneys

President Donald Trump is planning to nominate a St. Louis County judge and a former prosecutor for Missouri's two U.S. attorney posts.

According to sources familiar with the process, Trump plans to nominate St. Louis County Circuit Judge Thomas Albus to be the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. And he's slated to select R. Matthew Price to serve as U.S. attorney for Missouri's Western District.

Messages to the White House and the Department of Justice about the appointments were not immediately returned.

Albus has extensive experience as both a federal and state-level prosecutor. He served as a U.S. attorney and as the first assistant attorney general during Eric Schmitt's tenure in the statewide office. He also worked in private practice at Bryan Cave and as a clerk for two Missouri-based judges.

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Albus as a St. Louis County circuit judge in 2020. If the U.S. Senate confirms Albus, Gov. Mike Kehoe will select his replacement.

Price is currently the general legal officer for Diamond Pet Foods. He previously served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Jefferson County, an assistant U.S. attorney and as the chief prosecuting officer in Germantown, Tennessee.

Currently, Matthew Drake is the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, while Jeffrey Ray is the acting U.S. attorney for the Western District. Sayler Fleming resigned as Eastern District U.S. attorney in June, while Teresa Moore left her post as the Western District U.S. attorney earlier this year.

While the timeline for Trump to formally nominate Albus and Price to their posts isn't known, it's expected to happen in the coming days.



