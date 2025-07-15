© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Trump plans to nominate judge and former prosecutor as Missouri U.S. attorneys

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published July 15, 2025 at 2:08 PM CDT
Trump plans to nominate R. Matthew Price to be the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, and St. Louis County Circuit Judge Thomas Albus for the Eastern District. The nominations will have to get U.S. Senate approval.

President Donald Trump is planning to nominate a St. Louis County judge and a former prosecutor for Missouri's two U.S. attorney posts.

According to sources familiar with the process, Trump plans to nominate St. Louis County Circuit Judge Thomas Albus to be the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. And he's slated to select R. Matthew Price to serve as U.S. attorney for Missouri's Western District.

Messages to the White House and the Department of Justice about the appointments were not immediately returned.

Albus has extensive experience as both a federal and state-level prosecutor. He served as a U.S. attorney and as the first assistant attorney general during Eric Schmitt's tenure in the statewide office. He also worked in private practice at Bryan Cave and as a clerk for two Missouri-based judges.

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Albus as a St. Louis County circuit judge in 2020. If the U.S. Senate confirms Albus, Gov. Mike Kehoe will select his replacement.

Price is currently the general legal officer for Diamond Pet Foods. He previously served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Jefferson County, an assistant U.S. attorney and as the chief prosecuting officer in Germantown, Tennessee.

Currently, Matthew Drake is the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, while Jeffrey Ray is the acting U.S. attorney for the Western District. Sayler Fleming resigned as Eastern District U.S. attorney in June, while Teresa Moore left her post as the Western District U.S. attorney earlier this year.

While the timeline for Trump to formally nominate Albus and Price to their posts isn't known, it's expected to happen in the coming days.

Jason Rosenbaum
Since entering the world of professional journalism in 2006, Jason Rosenbaum dove head first into the world of politics, policy and even rock and roll music. A graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Rosenbaum spent more than four years in the Missouri State Capitol writing for the Columbia Daily Tribune, Missouri Lawyers Media and the St. Louis Beacon. Since moving to St. Louis in 2010, Rosenbaum's work appeared in Missouri Lawyers Media, the St. Louis Business Journal and the Riverfront Times' music section. He also served on staff at the St. Louis Beacon as a politics reporter. Rosenbaum lives in Richmond Heights with with his wife Lauren and their two sons.
