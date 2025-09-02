Rep. Emanuel Cleaver promises lawsuit if Missouri Republicans gerrymander his district

If Missouri Republicans go through with a plan to gerrymander the state’s congressional map to do away with a Democrat-leaning seat in Kansas City, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver said Monday he will see them in court.

Speaking to reporters at a Labor Day event in Kansas City on Monday, the 11-term Democratic congressman said he has no intention of going quietly into the night as the GOP targets his seat.

Asked if he’s committed to running for another term representing the 5th District — even if Republicans break it up into multiple districts — Cleaver said: “I’m committed to going to federal court.”

“I mean, I’m not committing to lay down and talk about running, unless I’m running to the lawyer’s office,” Cleaver told reporters. “We’re going to file a lawsuit.”

Cleaver suggested the fact that the map would rely on outdated population figures may violate the U.S. Constitution. Other Democrats contend the new map would also run into issues with the Missouri Constitution.

On Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe called lawmakers back to the Capitol this week to redraw the state’s congressional map.

Missouri has eight congressional districts, with two held by Democrats. The new map would carve up Kansas City, nearly all of which is currently in the 5th District, in order to create a new Republican-leaning district.

The intended result is a map where the GOP holds nearly 90% of the state’s seats in the U.S. House.

The current map was drawn in 2022, following the U.S. Census.

Mid-decade redistricting is rare. In Missouri, it hasn’t happened since the 1960s. But President Donald Trump, facing a potentially difficult midterm election cycle next year, has demanded GOP-controlled states redraw maps to add more Republican seats.

On Friday, Trump praised Kehoe for calling the legislature back into session and instructed state lawmakers to pass the new map “AS IS” without any changes.

Cleaver said the way the districts are drawn makes it clear the map released by the governor’s office was drawn by the White House.

“The White House designed the map,” he said. “This map was not drawn in Missouri.”

For proof, Cleaver said look no further than the fact that the Kansas City School District is split between two districts.

“That’s absolutely crazy,” he said.

In unveiling the new map, Kehoe insisted it was “drawn and created” by his team in Missouri.

Stateline’s Jonathon Shorman contributed to this story.

This story was updated at 8 a.m. to clarify the current boundaries of the 5th Congressional District.

This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent.

