Rep. Emanuel Cleaver responds to redistricting threat

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who has represented much of Kansas City since 2005, may be the target of the country's next redistricting effort. If Missouri joins Texas in redrawing congressional lines to benefit Republicans, Cleaver warns that lawmakers will "need to dig three graves."

Cleaver spoke to Up To Date's Steve Kraske about President Trump's redistricting push, and his warnings for the state of American democracy.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.