Missouri lawmakers begin work on Trump-backed redistricting plan that targets Kansas City

The push to gerrymander Missouri’s congressional districts to create another GOP-leaning seat officially kicked off Wednesday with Democrats alleging the House violated the constitution by conducting business without a quorum.

Only around 20 lawmakers were present Wednesday afternoon when the Missouri House convened for the beginning of a special legislative session focused on changing the congressional map and making it harder for voters to amend the state constitution.

Bills were introduced and public hearings are scheduled for Thursday.

Democrats were quick to point out a quorum of 82 members is required by the constitution for the House to conduct business. And although historically the chamber has used “technical sessions” for routine business when a quorum is not present, House Minority Leader Ashley Aune said “that doesn’t make it legal or right.”

“The stakes are too high in this special session to allow this illegal practice to continue unchallenged,” said Aune, a Kansas City Democrat.

Mid-decade redistricting is rare. In Missouri, it hasn’t happened since the 1960s.

But President Donald Trump, facing a potentially difficult midterm election cycle next year, has demanded GOP-controlled states redraw maps to add more Republican seats.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe answered the call last week, ordering the legislature back into session to carve up one of the state’s two districts held by a Democrat.

The goal is to ensure seven of Missouri’s eight congressional districts are controlled by Republicans. In the crosshairs is the 5th District, based in Kansas City and currently held by 11-term U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.

Dan Shaul and Missouri Governor's Office Missouri's current congressional map, left, was approved in 2022 by lawmakers. A proposed redraw, right, would divide Kansas City and Columbia to weaken Democratic voting power.

While eliminating a Democratic congressional seat has taken center stage, Republican lawmakers are also hoping to change the initiative petition process to require a statewide majority and a majority vote in all eight of the state’s congressional districts in order to approve a constitutional amendment.

Currently, a simple majority is all that is required.

The redistricting plan is being shepherded through the legislative process by state Rep. Dirk Deaton, a Noel Republican and chairman of the House Budget Committee. A special committee created by Speaker Jon Patterson will hold a public hearing at noon Thursday in the Missouri Capitol.

Another committee will hold a public hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday for the proposed changes to the initiative petition process. State Rep. Ed Lewis, a Moberly Republican, is sponsoring the legislation, which, if passed by both the House and Senate, would require voter approval next year.

The House is expected to debate and vote on both bills early next week. The Senate is scheduled to convene next Wednesday to begin its work.